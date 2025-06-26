SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Political Observer Says Iran’s Attack Harms Israel, Gaza Remains Alone

sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

2 Views

People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
London, MINA – Political analyst Dr. Iyad al-Qarra said that while the Israeli occupying forces have suffered losses from Iran’s retaliatory attack, Gaza continues to struggle alone without strong international support.

“The Gaza Strip is waging its own battle, amid a complete abandonment by the Arab and Islamic world,” he said, as quoted by Quds Press on Wednesday.

He explained that the Arab world’s absence is not limited to political or military action, but also extends to moral support, as evidenced by the silence of official representatives.

Al-Qarra added that the Palestinian resistance does not view the recent events as an Iranian response on behalf of the Palestinian cause, but rather as a proportionate retaliation for Israel’s attacks against Iran.

“Nevertheless, its impact strengthens the widespread rejection of the Israeli occupation,” he said.

He asserted that the Iranian attack had caused real losses for the occupying forces, as acknowledged by Israeli sources.

He pointed out that the human and material losses suffered by the occupying forces over the past few months may be the highest in years, putting Israel’s security establishment in a state of ongoing confusion and prompting internal questions about the feasibility of continuing the war.

He also noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to exploit the domestic situation to push for early elections, betting on extending his hold on power despite the fact that the intensification of military operations and the exposure of military vulnerabilities could ultimately work against him.

Regarding the United States’ position, he explained that Washington has not exerted effective pressure on the occupying forces to halt the war in Gaza, but it might revisit the issue after tensions with Iran subside especially in light of the worsening humanitarian disaster, ongoing killings, and deliberate starvation. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza war Iran-Israel tensions Political analyst Dr. Iyad al-Qarra

