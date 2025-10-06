SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Police to Investigate Alleged Negligence in Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School Collapse Incident

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Officers successfully evacuated the victim's body from the rubble of the building (Photo: Basarnas Surabaya)

Sidoarjo, MINA – The Head of the East Java Regional Police, Inspector General Nanang Avianto, announced that allegations of negligence in the collapse of the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School (Ponpes) in Sidoarjo will be investigated. This legal action will commence once the evacuation process is complete.

“Experts will explain the initial indication of the cause of the collapse to ensure scientific validity. So, please be patient, we are first completing the evacuation of victims,” Nanang said on Sunday.

According to Nanang, conclusions regarding alleged construction negligence can only be made by experts and are still under investigation. The police have also summoned some witnesses, most of whom are students (santri) from the boarding school.

As of the seventh day of the Al Khoziny Ponpes collapse tragedy, 23 students are still missing. They are suspected to be trapped inside the ruins of concrete pillars.

Also Read: 80th TNI Anniversary: President Prabowo Calls Military the ‘Fortress of NKRI’

The joint SAR team has evacuated 15 bodies of students from the debris, which was dismantled using heavy equipment. This brings the total number of students’ bodies recovered from the wreckage to 40.

“The data on the search for victims continues to evolve. Today, Sunday, October 5, 2025, from 12:30 AM WIB to 6:00 PM WIB, 15 bodies have been found. This increases the total number of fatalities to 40 people,” said Abdul Muhari, Head of the Data, Information and Disaster Communication Center for the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), in his official statement on Sunday evening. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Two Global Sumud Flotilla Activists Arrive in Indonesia

TagAl Khoziny pesantren tragedy

