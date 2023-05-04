Police Stop Legal Process of Australian Mchartur Brenton

Bandung, MINA – Bandung Police stopped the legal process against an Australian foreigner named Mchartur Brenton Craig Abas Abdullah who abused a mosque priest in Bandung, some time ago, Republika online reported on Thursday.

Kapolrestabes Bandung Police Commissioner Budi Sartono said the termination of the legal process at the police was because the victim had withdrawn his report on violations of Article 335 paragraph 1 and Article 315 of the Criminal Code, following which the suspect had confessed and apologized after being detained for four days.

“Because Article 335 paragraph 1 is a complaint offense, therefore, we have terminated this article from us,” Budi said at the Bandung Police Headquarters on Thursday.

However, said Budi, because the suspect’s actions had entered the realm of disturbing public order, the police handed over the suspect to Bandung Immigration.

“We have transferred the suspect to the Immigration because there was an article that was violated, namely public order,” he said.

As for the revocation of the report from the victim, explained Budi, because there was an admission of wrongdoing and an apology from the suspect which was recorded, then accompanied by a statement signed by the suspect who claimed to be a convert.

“Then because the victim felt that fellow Muslims too, had forgiven and immediately withdrew the article report. Because the article that was imposed was a complaint offense then it was revoked, we stopped the process here,” he said.

Previously, the police, working with the Soekarno-Hatta Immigration Tangerang, Banten, arrested Mchartur Brenton Craig Abas Abdullah on Friday evening around 23.00 WIB.

Brenton was arrested because he was previously known to have spat on the imam of the Al Muhajir Muhammad Basri Anwar Mosque in Sekejati, Buah Batu, Bandung City, West Java. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)