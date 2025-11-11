Police Name Suspect in Jakarta High School Explosion

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Metropolitan Police have officially named one suspect in the explosion at State Senior High School (SMA) 72 Jakarta in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta on Friday. The announcement came after a joint investigation uncovered significant evidence.

Police confirmed that the suspect is a student who was also injured in the blast. The individual is currently being treated at the National Police Hospital (RS Polri) for medical recovery and to facilitate questioning.

According to Police Commissioner Budi Hermanto, Head of Public Relations for Polda Metro Jaya, investigators found several crucial pieces of evidence at both the school and the suspect’s home, including a school backpack and a hand bag believed to have contained explosive materials.

Investigators are now examining the suspect’s background, motives, and online activities, as well as the possibility of external involvement or influence. The Cybercrime and IT units have been deployed to trace the suspect’s digital footprint.

Police, assisted by the Detachment 88 Counterterrorism Unit and the Mobile Brigade (Brimob), have secured all remaining explosive materials. Forensic teams identified seven explosive devices, four that detonated and three that failed to explode.

The blast occurred during Friday prayers at the school mosque, causing panic among students and staff. A total of 96 people were injured and taken to several hospitals across Jakarta.

Authorities urged the public not to speculate about the motive while the investigation continues, stressing the need for public cooperation to ensure a transparent and thorough legal process.[]

