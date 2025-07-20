SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Police Apprehend Prominent OPM Separatist Leader in Papua

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Photo: IG
OPM (photo: IG)

Puncak Jaya, MINA – In a significant development, the Cartenz Peace Operations Task Force successfully apprehended Male Telenggen, a key figure in the armed separatist group Free Papua Organization (OPM), alive in Puncak Jaya Regency, Central Papua Province on Saturday.

Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, Head of the Cartenz Peace Task Force stated that Male Telenggen was captured inside a traditional house (honai) in Wuyuneri Village, Puncak Jaya.

“Male Telenggen is currently being held at the Puncak Jaya Resort Police for further legal processing,” Faizal said in a press statement in Jakarta.

Faizal explained that Male Telenggen was on the wanted list for separatist and criminal acts in Papua. He was involved in various acts of violence, including two murder cases in 2024 and 2025.

“On August 15, 2024, Male Telenggen was involved in the murder of a TNI personnel at the Sport Center, Luguneri Village, Pagaleme District. Then, on July 12, 2025, he was also allegedly involved in the murder of a civilian named Edi Hermanto at the Central Market, Mulia City,” Faizal revealed.

In addition to these two cases, security forces have linked Male Telenggen to several attacks on public facilities and security personnel in recent years in and around the Puncak Jaya region.

The Cartenz Peace Operation is a continuation of the Nemangkawi Operation, aimed at dismantling armed separatist groups in Papua. Its objective is to enforce law and order and create secure conditions for communities in Central Papua, Highland Papua, and South Papua.

Police data indicates that OPM separatist groups in various parts of Papua remain active, carrying out armed actions that threaten the safety of civilians, security forces, and government infrastructure development. Consequently, the government remains committed to eradicating separatist activities that disrupt national sovereignty and the security of the Papuan people.

The government also calls on all elements of society in Papua to refrain from involvement in separatist activities and consistently support peaceful efforts to resolve the Papua conflict within the framework of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI). [Shibgho]

