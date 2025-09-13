Platform X Shuts Down Official Steadfastness Flotilla Account

Texas, MINA – The social media platform X has shut down the official account of the Steadfastness Flotilla, a move the International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza described as an attempt to silence its message.

The committee urged “broad support and dissemination of this information to ensure the voices of the ships sailing to Gaza are heard worldwide,” Quds Press reported on Friday.

The flotilla, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla initiative, set sail on Thursday (Sept. 11) from the port of Sidi Bou Said in northern Tunisia, heading toward Bizerte Governorate in preparation for its departure to the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Activists participating in the Global Steadfastness Flotilla said they are prepared for multiple scenarios during the sea voyage, noting that Israeli forces may attempt various measures to obstruct the mission.

However, they stressed that no threat or escalation would deter them, emphasizing that the blockade is no longer merely a Palestinian issue but a global moral challenge demanding widespread humanitarian mobilization.[]

