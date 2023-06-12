PFA Appreciates Indonesia’s Sacrifice for Rejecting Israeli National Team

Jakarta, MINA – The Palestine Football Association (PFA) really appreciates Indonesia’s sacrifice which had to lose its hosting status for the U-20 World Cup, because it refused the presence of the Israeli football team.

Deputy General Chairperson (Waketum) of the PFA, Susan Shalabi, said that the Palestinian people would never forget this sacrifice.

“We will never forget the sacrifice made by Indonesia. We know your people lost the opportunity to enjoy the U-20 World Cup because of your love for Palestine,” said Susan Shalabi in Jakarta on Sunday.

Susan added that the arrival of the Palestinian National Team was also a form of appreciation for this sacrifice. He supports Indonesian football to be more advanced in the future.

“That’s why we really want to show support to our brothers and sisters,” he said.

Susan also explained that Indonesia always helps and supports Palestinian independence. This makes Indonesia very special in the eyes of the Palestinian state.

This clearly shows our love for Indonesia,” he said, adding.

Previously, the Palestine National Team had arrived in Indonesia on Saturday, June 10, 2023, WIB. The arrival of Palestine in the framework of the FIFA Matchday against the Indonesian National Team which will take place at Gelora Bung Tomo, Surabaya on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 evening WIB. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)