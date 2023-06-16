Persahabatan Hospital is Symbol of Truth Relations between Indonesia and Russia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin attended the 2023 Russian National Day celebration in Jakarta on Thursday.

In his remarks he said, the Persahabatan Hospital is a symbol of the truth relationship between Indonesia and Russia.

The hospital, which is located in Rawamangun, East Jakarta, was built in collaboration with the Indonesian government and the Soviet Union which was inaugurated on November 7, 1963.

“That is one of the outstanding examples, the truth of relations with Russia and Indonesia,” said Budi Sadikin on this occasion representing the Government of Indonesia.

In fact, he continued, several Russian doctors and nurses had also worked at the hospital in 1960.

“And for your information, this hospital played a key role when covid-19 came last year, it is one of the central hospitals for infectious diseases and was built and supported by our friend Russia,” he said.

The 2023 Russian National Day Celebration organized by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Jakarta was attended by the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyeva, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to ASEAN Evgeny Zagaynov, Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, and Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas.

In addition, a number of invited guests from various backgrounds, both ambassadors from friendly countries and national figures, including MINA journalists attended the event.

On June 12, 1991, the Russian Parliament officially declared Russia’s sovereignty from the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union was officially dissolved in December of the same year. While the holiday on June 12 was set in 1992. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)