Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Performing Hajj Without Permit Violates Islamic Principles, Says Council of Senior Scholars

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

(The Arab Times)

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars has affirmed that performing Hajj (The  without an official permit or valid visa is a violation of Islamic law.

The statement refers to a fatwa issued on 12 Shawwal 1445 AH (April 21, 2024), which emphasizes that obtaining the proper authorization is an obligation for all intending pilgrims.

Sheikh Fahd Al-Majed, Secretary-General of the Council, explained that the ruling is based on Islamic principles aimed at facilitating worship while safeguarding the safety, security, and order of pilgrims. He emphasized that violating Hajj regulations is not only an administrative offense but also contradicts fundamental Islamic values.

The Saudi government has reinforced the Hajj permit system in recent years to ensure the pilgrimage is conducted safely and in accordance with Islamic guidelines.

Also Read: Public Hearings Begin at ICJ on Israel’s Responsibilities in Occupied Palestinian Territories

The Council urged Muslims around the world to comply with official procedures and regulations to preserve the sanctity and orderly performance of the Hajj.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Protesters Disrupt London Marathon, Demand UK Trade Embargo on Israel

