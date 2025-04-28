Performing Hajj Without Permit Violates Islamic Principles, Says Council of Senior Scholars

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars has affirmed that performing Hajj (The without an official permit or valid visa is a violation of Islamic law.

The statement refers to a fatwa issued on 12 Shawwal 1445 AH (April 21, 2024), which emphasizes that obtaining the proper authorization is an obligation for all intending pilgrims.

Sheikh Fahd Al-Majed, Secretary-General of the Council, explained that the ruling is based on Islamic principles aimed at facilitating worship while safeguarding the safety, security, and order of pilgrims. He emphasized that violating Hajj regulations is not only an administrative offense but also contradicts fundamental Islamic values.

The Saudi government has reinforced the Hajj permit system in recent years to ensure the pilgrimage is conducted safely and in accordance with Islamic guidelines.

The Council urged Muslims around the world to comply with official procedures and regulations to preserve the sanctity and orderly performance of the Hajj.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

