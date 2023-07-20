Performing Arts of Xinjiang Muslims Held in Hijri Festival in Nine Cities of Indonesia

The Hijrah Festival opened for the first time at Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM) Jakarta, on Wednesday (19/7) evening, enlivened by the appearance of an arts and cultural parade from Xinjiang Muslims. (Photo: Rana/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Republika is working with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) of the Chinese Committee (KIKT) to hold the Hijriah Festival which will be held in nine cities.

In order to celebrate the Islamic New Year 1445 H, the Hijrah festival was opened for the first time at Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM) Jakarta, on Wednesday (19/7) evening by presenting an Islamic New Year lecture from Habib Nabiel Almusawa and Ustaz Othman Shihab.

A number of ministers who attended the event at Taman Ismail Marzuki Jakarta, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Minister for Trade Zulkifli Hasan, Minister for Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform Azwar Anas, and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir.

In addition, several figures were also present, such as the Secretary General of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Buya Amirsyah Tambunan, and General Chairperson of the Indonesian Council of Mosques Youth Association (PRIMA DMI) Munawar Khalil.

The event was followed by a parade of arts and culture from Xinjiang Muslims by the Art Troupe Performance arts group, as well as various other performances from dance, opera to acrobatics.

Art Troupe Performance opened the show with dance and tambourines representing various ethnic groups in Xinjiang. The male solo singer also performed a collection of classical songs as a symbol showing the quality of Chinese hospitality from all ethnic groups.

Not to forget, the performers will demonstrate the regional art of the ‘Jula’ dance from 12 Muqam Uighurs. This classical art in 2005 entered the Representative List of the World Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. This work of art was included in the first wave of the National Intangible Cultural Representative Item List in 2006.

Muqam is a Uyghur performing art similar to opera, combining traditional music, song and drama. The translation of the word Jula from the Uighur language means shining pearl.

The Art Troupe Performance art group is also preparing a crystal ball acrobatics show that will combine art and a variety of games. To warm up the atmosphere, they also prepared several popular folk songs (folksongs) in Indonesia.

Xinjiang, which is a province in the northwestern region of China, has long been known as a meeting point for various cultures from various ethnic groups. This makes Xinjiang have a culture, especially in dance, which is unique.

The people of Xinjiang are known to be very fond of dance and singing. In Xinjiang, it is easy to find dance and singing stages, from tourist centers, traditional markets to residential areas.

The art of dance and singing that is unique to Xinjiang has been recognized by UNESCO as a “Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity”.

Republika Editor in Chief Irfan Junaidi explained, the Hijriah Festival was held as a momentum to remember the passage of time and the civilization of Muslims. Therefore, apart from presenting tausiyah from the ustaz, the Hijri Festival will be enlivened by performances of Xinjiang Muslim cultural arts.

“We are trying to bring up another perspective, namely from art and culture and hopefully this will also become a door for dialogue between us and Xinjiang Muslims to be able to stay in touch and exchange information,” he said.

After enlivening Jakarta, this Xinjiang Muslim art group will parade to 8 other cities to enliven the Hijri Festival, namely Depok (July 22), Bekasi (July 24), Bandung (July 27), Cirebon (July 30), Semarang (August 2). ), Solo (5 August), Yogyakarta (7 August), and Surabaya (10 August).

The Hijriah Festival will also be filled with bazaars from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in 8 cities, so that the businesses of MSME players are better known to the public. The presence of the MSME bazaar is an attraction because people can witness the excitement of the Hijri New Year celebration while enjoying a variety of MSME products.

Apart from Habib Nabiel and Ustaz Othman Shihab, this Hijriah Festival will also be enlivened by Habib Husein Jafar Al Hadar who will perform in seven cities and Ustaz Wijayanto who will enliven Yogyakarta. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)