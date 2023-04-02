People of Arab Countries Praise for Indonesia Regarding the U-20 World Cup

Jakarta, MINA – Amid the cons of canceling Indonesia’s bid to host the U-20 World Cup, a large part of the Arab community applauds and supports the Indonesian people’s rejection of Israel’s Zionist participation in this prestigious event.

Football activists provide support from commentators to journalists’ alliance. Football commentator from Algeria, Hafid Derradji wrote, “Life is a matter of principle, organizing sporting events in which the participants of the colonial state do not give any honor to Indonesia, and it will be seen who has gripped FIFA all this time.”

Omani sports commentator Khalil al-Balusyi wrote on his Twitter account, “Indonesia’s great gesture deserves appreciation, this entity (Israel) has no place between us, and we must get rid of it at any place and time. A thousand warm greetings to Indonesia and its sincere people. This is a historic stance.”

Meanwhile, a Palestinian journalist at the Qatar-based beIn Sports media, Ibrahim Khadra wrote, “Thank you Indonesia, an attitude that will always be remembered and thank you for not opening the door for the national team of the colonial entity in the U-20 World Cup, even though it was under pressure from FIFA and cancellation of the host, however that principle must not be relaxed.”

FIFA’s cancellation of Indonesia as the host of the U-20s has also been highlighted by the captain of the Egyptian national team, Muhammad Abu Trika. “Indonesia, honorable and strong demeanor, deserves appreciation. FIFA if not ashamed, feel free to do as you please. The Israeli Zionist entity is a world disaster, the occupiers must be boycotted and removed together. Double standards still rule FIFA, it’s not strange anymore.”

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Egyptian Journalists criticized FIFA’s decision to cancel Indonesia as the host for the U-20 World Cup. This is a continuation of FIFA’s double standard strategy.

Indonesia has been confirmed as canceling the hosting of the U-20 World Cup. This follows a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir. FIFA has decided to remove Indonesia from hosting the 2023 U-20 World Cup.

FIFA would like to underline that despite this decision, FIFA remains committed to actively assisting PSSI, through close cooperation and with the support of President Joko Widodo’s government, in the process of transforming Indonesian football after the tragedy that occurred in October 2022. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)