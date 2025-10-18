Pencak Silat Confirmed as Official Sport at 2027 Asian Youth Games

Jakarta, MINA — Indonesia’s traditional martial art, pencak silat, has been officially added to the list of medal events at the 2027 Asian Youth Games (AYG) in Bahrain.

The confirmation was announced by Raja Sapta Oktohari, Chair of the Indonesian Olympic Committee (NOC Indonesia). He explained that pencak silat was not included in the initial AYG program, but strong diplomatic efforts, led directly by President Prabowo Subianto in his role as Chairman of the International Pencak Silat Federation (Persilat), succeeded in securing its inclusion.

“Initially it wasn’t on the list, but following a direct request from the President, the host countries agreed to stage pencak silat before the Games begin. It will count as an official medal event at AYG,” Oktohari said at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Jakarta.

The 2027 Asian Youth Games will be held in Bahrain from 22 to 31 October, with pencak silat competitions scheduled just beforehand, on 19–20 October.

The move is seen as a victory for Indonesia’s sports diplomacy, ensuring that young athletes will have the chance to showcase one of the nation’s most important cultural and sporting traditions on the continental stage.[]

