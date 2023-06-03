Pascal Wehrlein Wins Race 1 of Formula E Jakarta 2023

Jakarta, MINA – Racer from Germany, Pascal Wehrlein won Race 1 (series 10) Formula E Jakarta 2023. The Porsche Team racer smothered Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti Team) at the AGI Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit (JIEC), Ancol, North Jakarta on Saturday afternoon.

Wehrlein successfully appeared aggressive from the start of the race and locked in victory with a record time of 42 minutes 21.995 seconds. He beat Jake Dennis who was the second fastest and Maximilian Gunther (Maserati Racing) in third.

At the start of the race, Maximilian Gunther had the lead because he had an advantage as the owner of the pole position. Meanwhile, the struggle for second place between Jake Dennis and Pascal Wehrlein took place right from the start of the race.

Wehrlein was able to secure second place when the race entered the third lap. However, one lap later, Wehrlein, who appeared aggressive, managed to overtake Gunther. The racer from Germany was in front, followed by Dennis, Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske) and Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Penske).

The three racers have a distance that is not too wide. Meanwhile, the Jaguar Racing duo, Mitch Evans and Sam Bird are trying to get into the top five zone. The two racers often take advantage of attack mode to maximize the car’s speed.

By the middle of the race, Wehrlein was trying to hold his ground. However, Dennis and Gunther continued to follow. They also make good use of attack mode.

On the 27th lap, the racers began to maximize the remaining car energy. Dozens of electric cars are moving faster than before.

Meanwhile, Wehrlein was still too fast to catch up, and maintained his leading position until the race completed the 36th or final lap. Wehrlein also successfully won Race 1 of Formula E Jakarta 2023. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)