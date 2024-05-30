Paramedics Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Ambulance in Rafah

A view of the heavy damaged ambulance going to aid Rajab family, which was targeted by Israeli forces and became unusable, Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City, Gaza on February 10, 2024. (Photo: Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Two paramedics were killed in an Israel airstrike targeting an ambulance in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the ministry said that two members of the ambulance teams affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) were killed as their ambulance was targeted while heading to evacuate the wounded and deceased people in the Abu al-Sa’id roundabout area in Tel al-Sultan.

The society said on X: “The PRCS paramedics Haitham Tubasi and Suhail Hassouna were killed as a result of the Israeli occupation’s direct bombing of a Palestine Red Crescent ambulance in the Tal Sultan area, west of Rafah, while they were performing their humanitarian duty,”

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,170 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 81,400 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)