Palestinians Return to Ruined Homes in Gaza City After Deadly Israeli Assault

Gaza, MINA — As the ceasefire takes hold in Gaza, tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have begun returning to Gaza City, a city now reduced to rubble after months of devastating Israeli bombardment, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli army launched extensive airstrikes and artillery attacks as part of its plan to occupy Gaza City, which was once home to more than one million Palestinians.

Throughout the assault, Israeli forces deliberately targeted high-rise towers that once symbolized Gaza City’s post-occupation development, destroying dozens of residential and commercial buildings, restaurants, cafés, and entertainment venues along the Mediterranean coast.

According to The Washington Post, much of the city’s eastern neighborhoods were obliterated during the initial phase of the Israeli war that began in October 2023. In more recent operations, Israeli forces shifted focus to the west, flattening at least 14 high-rise buildings.

Also Read: UNICEF Urges Full Opening of Gaza Aid Routes

Among the demolished structures was the iconic Mushtaha Tower, one of Gaza’s best-known landmarks along with the Al-Jundi Al-Majhoul and Al-Ru’ya 1 Towers, once bustling with residents, cafés, and creative spaces.

Wisam Shublaq, a long-time resident of the 14-story Al-Jundi Al-Majhoul Tower, recalled losing everything. “Every wall, every window carried a memory,” he said. “Here we laughed, here we cried, here we grew.”

Abdullah al-Safadi, owner of the Ristretto Café in the Al-Ru’ya Tower, described watching helplessly as the building was completely destroyed.

Even the city’s media hub, Al-Ghefari Tower, home to several major news outlets and journalists was leveled. CGTN correspondent Noor Harazeen said, “It’s heartbreaking. Imagine watching the building where you spent more than a decade building your career collapse right before your eyes.”

Also Read: Tens of Thousands of Palestinians Return Home Following Gaza Ceasefire

The United Nations prohibits the destruction of civilian property in occupied territories unless “absolutely necessary for military operations.” The UN has cited such Israeli attacks as part of evidence reviewed by a commission that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a 20-point plan he introduced on Sept. 29 to implement a Gaza ceasefire, exchange prisoners, and gradually withdraw Israeli forces from the enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Ceasefire: Rafah Crossing Set to Open Next Week