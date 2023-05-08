Palestinians Rebuild A School Demolished by Israeli Forces

Palestinian residents and activists rebuilt the school hours after Israeli troops demolished a Palestinian school Sunday (7/5) in the village of Bayt Ta'mar, east of Bethlehem, south of the West Bank. (Photo: Wafa)

Bethlehem, MINA – Hours after Israeli troops destroyed a Palestinian school on Sunday in the village of Bayt Ta’mar, east of Bethlehem, south of the West Bank, Palestinian residents and activists are ready to rebuild the school. This was quoted from Wafa on Monday.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation authorities destroyed the donor-funded Jibb Al-Deeb School, six years after the same school was rebuilt after being demolished by the occupation authorities in 2017.

Palestinian residents and activists and crew from the Commission for the Occupation and Resistance of the Wall rebuilt the school, which houses around 60 students from grades one to grades four.

Bassam Jabr, Director of Education in Bethlehem said the school, which is also called the Challenge 5 School, was demolished in 2017 before being rebuilt the same year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)