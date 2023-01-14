Palestinians Raise Palestinian Flags in Response to Ben Gvir’s Decision

West Bank, MINA – Palestinian activists raised Palestinian flags during a peaceful protest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem, in defiance of the decision of the extremist Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The protest was organized in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem on Friday evening, January 14, and included drumming and chants rejecting the occupation’s extremism and violations against Palestinians.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli occupation forces attended the demonstration, while settlers attempted to attack the Palestinian protesters.

A few days ago, Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of the extremist far-right “Jewish Power” party, announced a ban on raising the Palestinian flag throughout Palestine.

Ben Gvir said in a tweet, “I have directed the Israeli police to impose a ban on raising Palestinian flags in the public space, and to stop any incitement against Israel.”

For years, dozens of Palestinian families in “Sheikh Jarrah” have faced the threat of displacement from their homes by the Israeli occupation forces in favor of Israeli settlement groups. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)