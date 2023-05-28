Palestinians Protest The Possible Return of Israeli Settlers to Homesh

Nablus, MINA – Dozens of Palestinians demonstrated outside the Palestinian city of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, in protest at the recent Israeli right-wing government decision to allow Jewish settlers to return to Homesh, a nearby village. The Israeli settlements were evacuated in 2005.

As quoted from Wafa on Sunday, the protesters asserted that the decision of the Israeli right-wing government to allow settlers to return to the vacated settlements is a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian norms, including UN resolutions as well as the terrorist escalation against the Palestinian people.

Last week, the head of the Israeli military’s Central Command signed an order allowing Israeli settlers to enter Homesh, clearing the way for a formal settlement to be built.

In March, the Knesset approved an amendment allowing Israelis to enter four illegal settlements in the northern occupied West Bank, including Homesh, which was evacuated in 2005 as part of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s planned disengagement from the Gaza Strip as well as the northern West Bank.

The United States Department of State has repeatedly called on Israel to refrain from any action that escalates tensions with the Palestinians, such as establishing settler outposts. (T/RE1)

