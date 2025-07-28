Palestinians Martyred in Gaza Reaches Nearly 60,000 as Israeli Aggression Continues

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Monday that at least 59,921 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, labeling the campaign as genocidal, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the ministry, 100 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours alone, and 382 others were injured, raising the total number of wounded to 145,233 since the start of the assault.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said, indicating that the death toll may continue to rise.

The ministry also reported that 25 Palestinians were killed and over 237 injured while attempting to receive humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours. Since May 27, 1,157 Palestinians have been killed and 7,758 injured during aid distributions, as Israeli forces reportedly opened fire during such operations.

The Israeli military resumed its offensive on March 18, breaking a previously agreed ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal reached in January. Since that date alone, 8,755 Palestinians have been killed and 33,192 injured in renewed Israeli attacks. []

