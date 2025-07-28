SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinians Martyred in Gaza Reaches Nearly 60,000 as Israeli Aggression Continues

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA The Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Monday that at least 59,921 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, labeling the campaign as genocidal, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the ministry, 100 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours alone, and 382 others were injured, raising the total number of wounded to 145,233 since the start of the assault.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said, indicating that the death toll may continue to rise.

The ministry also reported that 25 Palestinians were killed and over 237 injured while attempting to receive humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours. Since May 27, 1,157 Palestinians have been killed and 7,758 injured during aid distributions, as Israeli forces reportedly opened fire during such operations.

Also Read: Foreign Activists on Gaza Aid Ship Launch Hunger Strike Over Israeli Detention

The Israeli military resumed its offensive on March 18, breaking a previously agreed ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal reached in January. Since that date alone, 8,755 Palestinians have been killed and 33,192 injured in renewed Israeli attacks. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hundreds of Jewish Rabbis Urge Israel to End Starvation Tactics in Gaza

Tagaid attacks airstrikes ceasefire Death toll Gaza Strip genocide Health Ministry humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israel Netanyahu Palestine Prisoner Exchange Starvation war crimes war victims Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International Conference on Palestine Opens in New York (photo: X)
America

International Conference on Palestine Opens in New York

  • 5 minutes ago
Handala Ship (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Foreign Activists on Gaza Aid Ship Launch Hunger Strike Over Israeli Detention

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinians Martyred in Gaza Reaches Nearly 60,000 as Israeli Aggression Continues

  • 3 hours ago
Asia

Thailand and Cambodia Agree to Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire

  • 13 hours ago
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Needs 600 Aid Trucks Daily: Media Office

  • 20 hours ago
Air drop (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Jordan Airdrops 25 Tons of Aid Over Gaza

  • 21 hours ago
Load More
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 05:19 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza’s 100,000 Children Face Death as Baby Formula Runs Out

  • Saturday, 26 July 2025 - 17:32 WIB
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Only 73 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza as Famine Deepens, Local Authorities Say

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 05:53 WIB
Indonesia

Wildfires Rage in West Kalimantan, Haze Disrupts Daily Activities

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Talks With Israel Pointless Amid Ongoing Genocide and Starvation in Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 14:55 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Boarding School in Tasikmalaya Stage Theatrical Performance to Voice Support for Palestine

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 16:01 WIB
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Netanyahu’s ‘Humanitarian City’ Plan Faces Military Opposition and Global Criticism

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us