Palestinians Killed Following Israeli Airstrike on Residential Building in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Early this Friday morning, at least three civilians were killed following an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Local sources reported that among the deceased was an infant, after Israeli aircraft targeted a home in the northern area of ​​the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Sources further stated that several injured individuals, including a critically wounded young girl, were rushed to Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat refugee camp as a result of the attack.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October last year has so far resulted in 38,345 documented Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 88,295 others injured.

Thousands more are feared trapped under the rubble and in the streets, inaccessible to rescue and ambulance crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)