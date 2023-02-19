Palestinians in Jerusalem Continue to Fight Against Israel

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian residents in the neighborhoods of Jabal Al-Mukaber, Anata, Al-Isawiya, Shufat and Al-Ram Jerusalem on Sunday continued to carry out civil resistance as a protest against Israel’s repressive actions against Palestinians in the city.

Civil resistance includes closing entrances to four neighborhoods and boycotting the Israeli occupation at all costs. Resistance includes refusing to pay taxes and asking workers working for Israeli employers not to go to their workplaces.

Confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian protesters were also reported in the Jabal al-Mukaber and Al-Isawiya neighbourhoods, shortly after the civil resistance began.

Acts of civil resistance included asking Palestinian workers not to go to their workplaces, refusing to pay taxes to the Israeli authorities, closing roads leading to the Shuafat camp checkpoint, and closing the entrance to the town of Anata.

The civil resistance is waged in response to the Israeli occupation forces’ daily crimes against the Palestinian people in Jerusalem and other occupied territories, including extrajudicial killings, arrests, and destruction of homes.

It also comes against the backdrop of almost daily Israeli forces carrying out attacks on the Palestinian refugee camp Shuafat, in occupied Jerusalem, and the adjoining city of Anata. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)