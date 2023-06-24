Palestinians in Israel Protest against House Demolition

Tayibe, MINA – Dozens of Palestinians rallied in the City of Tayibe, occupied territories in 1948 in protest against plans to demolish houses by the Israeli authorities targeting indigenous Palestinians.

As quoted from Wafa on Saturday, the protesters blocked the Al-Jalama intersection to express their rejection of Israel’s decision. Dozens of homes and buildings across the occupied territories are at risk of demolition by the Israeli authorities.

The protesters chanted slogans and waved banners denouncing Israel’s unfair planning and building decisions by supporting Israel’s Jewish population against indigenous Palestinians.

Over the last two months, the Israeli occupation authorities issued notifications to several households in the city demanding that they leave their homes.

Arabs in Israel today are Palestinians who lived on their land after the creation of the occupying state in 1948. They make up about 20 percent of the country’s nine million population.

Legally, they have the same rights as Jewish citizens, but in practice they experience discrimination in employment, housing, policing, and other important matters. (T/RE1/P2)

