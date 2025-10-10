Palestinians in Gaza Remain Wary Amid Ceasefire Jubilation

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians in the decades-blockaded Gaza Strip woke up to the long-awaited news that Hamas and Israel had agreed to the “first phase” of a US-mediated peace deal that could finally end the genocide.

Roba, a young Gaza woman displaced to the Nuseirat camp, was initially disbelieving when she heard the news, saying she didn’t immediately trust it was happening, TRT World reported on Thursday.

She has experienced several truces that quickly collapsed, the most recent being in January, which ended when Israel resumed its bombing in March.

“I don’t want to celebrate too soon,” she said. “After this genocide, everything is back to zero. No houses, no infrastructure, no schools or kindergartens, nothing is left,” she stated.

Roba said her home was destroyed in an Israeli attack, part of the more than 90 percent of housing units across the area that have been razed.

The agreement, which includes a hostage release and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, has been hailed by US President Trump as a “first step toward a robust, durable, and lasting peace.” Announced in Sharm el-Sheik with mediation by Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and the US, the deal was appreciated by all involved.

However, for those living under the harsh Zionist Israeli siege, hope is still colored by exhaustion and the fear of disappointment.

A Mix of Relief and Caution

Architect Mohammed Suhail called the deal a “moment of relief” after two years of destruction, but remained cautious.

“We have had too many failed ceasefires,” he said. “But this time, I want to believe we can rebuild our homes and our lives.”

Suhail said he hopes to contribute to the reconstruction efforts once stability is restored. “If there is genuine Arab and international support, Gaza can bounce back quickly,” he commented. He believes rebuilding must start with human resources as much as infrastructure. “At least we can rebuild the human soul and the city,” he added.

His optimism echoes a UN call for a $7 billion reconstruction plan to restore hospitals, clinics, and critical infrastructure in what it called “the foundation for peace and recovery.”

“My Dream is to Study Again”

Ibrahim, a 19-year-old who completed high school with a 97 percent score just before the war began, expressed his joy upon hearing the news of the possible end to the Israeli bombing.

“The genocide stopped me from going to university for two years, but it didn’t break my determination,” he said.

Ibrahim hopes to study electrical engineering abroad and is working to improve his English to qualify for a scholarship. He urged international aid to help Gaza’s students rebuild their futures.

“We have lost two years of education,” he stated. “But the young people here are resilient; we just need the world’s help to restart.”

UNICEF estimates 64,000 children have been killed or injured in Gaza over the past two years, calling the war a “horrific experience that has shattered an entire generation.”

Belief and Disbelief

Eyad Amawi, a Palestinian aid coordinator displaced in central Gaza, said he had “mixed feelings, happy and sad, memories, everything mixed.”

“We believe and we disbelieve,” he said, describing the emotional toll of hearing ceasefire news after years of war.

Amawi said he hopes the deal will be implemented as agreed so residents can return to their homes and begin “renewing their resolve and hope for life” in Gaza, where rubble and wounds dominate the landscape.

His greatest fear, he said, is that Israel will obstruct the deal’s implementation.

“The eyes of the Palestinian people in Gaza are on how the world will help Gaza rebuild,” he added. “We need to fix everything here, especially the psychological impact, so we can move on with life.”

Amawi plans to return to Gaza City as soon as the deal takes effect to resume his work and assist in rehabilitation efforts.

He said the news of the deal came late in Gaza, so most people were still asleep. “The celebrations will be immense. However, the sadness and the worries will be immense too,” he remarked. To the world, Amawi said: “We need you.”

Between Hope and Survival

In Al-Mawasi, southern Gaza, the night was filled with anticipation. A source reported shouts of “Allahu Akbar” and celebratory gunfire just before the announcement.

“We keep following every piece of news about the negotiations and the ceasefire,” said Mohammed Zamlot, 50, who was forcibly displaced by Israel from northern Gaza.

While Gaza residents await signs that the ceasefire will take hold, humanitarian officials say the war’s toll remains staggering: mass displacement, widespread starvation, and the collapse of medical services. Ministry officials also warned residents not to travel between cities yet, as Zionist soldiers are still present in some areas, to anticipate attacks and avoid casualties.

The UN has urged immediate and unimpeded aid access and warned that any peace must be balanced with large-scale reconstruction. For now, people like Roba, Mohammed, Ibrahim, Zamlot, and Eyad are forced to navigate the fragile space between survival and the hope that this time, peace will finally last.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

