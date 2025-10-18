Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

Gaza, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip performed Friday prayers today, the first in several months, on the ruins of mosques destroyed or damaged by Israeli attacks during a two-year campaign of genocide.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, Israel has completely destroyed 835 mosques and partially damaged more than 180 others, including historic ones flattened by indiscriminate bombing that targeted even places of worship.

Anadolu’s correspondent reported that worshipers gathered atop rubble, clearing debris with their bare hands, spreading simple fabrics to pray, and raising the call to prayer in neighborhoods where minarets had long fallen silent.

Over the past two years, the Israeli army has dropped more than 200,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip, destroying nearly 90% of its infrastructure and forcibly displacing nearly two million civilians.

Also Read: Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

Ghaleb Al-Nimr, a Gaza resident, said, “After months of deprivation, we’ve returned to pray, even among the ruins. Just standing here gives us peace after the pain of war and the loss of loved ones.”

Another resident, Abu Asi, described the moment as blessed. “After long months without communal prayers, this day brings people back together to pray, even if it’s on the ruins of mosques destroyed by Israeli airstrikes,” he said.

Since the beginning of the genocide, Israel has destroyed many of Gaza’s major mosques, including the Great Omari Mosque in Gaza City, Sayyed Hashim Mosque in Al-Daraj neighborhood, Katib Al-Welayah Mosque, and the Omari Mosque in Jabalia. Churches have also been targeted, such as Gaza’s historic Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, the Holy Family Church, and the Baptist Church.

Friday prayers resumed following the implementation of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025, after two years of Israel’s genocidal war, which killed nearly 68,000 people and injured around 170,000, mostly women and children.[]

Also Read: Hamas Urges Mediators to Ensure Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)