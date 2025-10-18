SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Gaza, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip performed Friday prayers today, the first in several months, on the ruins of mosques destroyed or damaged by Israeli attacks during a two-year campaign of genocide.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, Israel has completely destroyed 835 mosques and partially damaged more than 180 others, including historic ones flattened by indiscriminate bombing that targeted even places of worship.

Anadolu’s correspondent reported that worshipers gathered atop rubble, clearing debris with their bare hands, spreading simple fabrics to pray, and raising the call to prayer in neighborhoods where minarets had long fallen silent.

Over the past two years, the Israeli army has dropped more than 200,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip, destroying nearly 90% of its infrastructure and forcibly displacing nearly two million civilians.

Also Read: Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

Ghaleb Al-Nimr, a Gaza resident, said, “After months of deprivation, we’ve returned to pray, even among the ruins. Just standing here gives us peace after the pain of war and the loss of loved ones.”

Another resident, Abu Asi, described the moment as blessed. “After long months without communal prayers, this day brings people back together to pray, even if it’s on the ruins of mosques destroyed by Israeli airstrikes,” he said.

Since the beginning of the genocide, Israel has destroyed many of Gaza’s major mosques, including the Great Omari Mosque in Gaza City, Sayyed Hashim Mosque in Al-Daraj neighborhood, Katib Al-Welayah Mosque, and the Omari Mosque in Jabalia. Churches have also been targeted, such as Gaza’s historic Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, the Holy Family Church, and the Baptist Church.

Friday prayers resumed following the implementation of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025, after two years of Israel’s genocidal war, which killed nearly 68,000 people and injured around 170,000, mostly women and children.[]

Also Read: Hamas Urges Mediators to Ensure Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagceasefire civilians destruction Displacement friday prayers genocide humanitarian crisis Israel Mosques Omari Mosque Palestine Saint Porphyrius Church Sayyed Hashim Mosque worship

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hostages release in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

  • 4 hours ago
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Urges Mediators to Ensure Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Over 1 Million Women and Girls in Gaza Need Food Aid

  • 5 hours ago
Food Crisis (photo: PIC)
Palestine

WFP Delivers 560 Tons of Food Daily to Gaza, Warns Aid Still Insufficient

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Load More
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

President Prabowo Attends Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Supports Gaza Peace Efforts

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 09:00 WIB
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Court Extends Detention of Abu Safiya for Six Months

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Palestine

Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto Launches Expanded National Operation Against Illegal Mining

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Indonesia

Strong 6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Sarmi, Papua

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 20:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us