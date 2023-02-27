Palestinians Condemn Israel’s Reimposition of Death Penalty Against Palestinians

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine condemns the re-imposition of the death penalty by the Israeli authorities on Palestinians.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates through its statement, also condemned in the strongest terms the racial terror and the Israeli occupation’s open war against the Palestinian people at all levels.

A move that further legitimized his annexation and strengthened his apartheid regime, in violation of international law.

Quoted from Wafa on Monday, the Ministry stated that the death penalty violates the Palestinian people’s basic rights to life, non-discrimination and self-determination.

“This is a cruel, barbaric and inhumane law rooted in Jewish supremacy. It aims at denying the Palestinian people’s right to life and their humanity,” he said.

The ministry stated that the Israeli occupation has continued to date disproportionately and deliberately kills Palestinians. With this death penalty, the Israeli occupation will arbitrarily and ceremonially place citizens on death row.

Palestinians warn of the dangerous impact of the death penalty bill, and hold the Israeli occupation fully responsible for its criminal law.

“Palestine urges the international community to not only condemn, but also take concrete action to put pressure on the Israeli occupation to cancel the bill,” he said.

“We call on the United Nations and its various human rights agencies and bodies, as well as international organizations, to take the necessary actions and measures to ensure the protection of the Palestinian people, expose the crimes of the Israeli occupation, and hold it accountable for this gross failure of justice,” he continued.

The ministry also considers the reinstatement of the Israeli occupation death penalty as a stain on the international order that has been built to protect the people of the world.

“It is a stain on those who speak for the rule of law, but continue to permit and facilitate the Israeli occupation and its officials violate basic principles with complete impunity,” he added.

“The Palestinian people do not want to see their very existence threatened every day. Palestine will leave no stone unturned until the Israeli occupation and its officials are held accountable for their crimes,” he added. (T/RE1)

