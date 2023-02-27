Palestinian Youths Shoot Dead Two Illegal Settlers in Nablus

Two illegal Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting attack carried out by a young Palestinian in his vehicle on the main Hawara road, in downtown Hawara, south of Nablus, Sunday. (Photo: PIC)

Nablus, MINA – Two Israeli illegal settlers were killed in a shooting attack carried out by a Palestinian youth, targeting an Zionist vehicle while passing through the main Hawara road, in downtown Hawara, south of Nablus on Sunday.

The organization Hebrew Rescue Without Borders was quoted as saying by PIC that a settler vehicle was attacked in the central city of Hawara, south of Nablus.

Meanwhile, the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that two settlers were killed in a shooting attack in Hawara.

Videos and photos circulated by Palestinian activists and journalists show that two settlers were shot, and an Israeli paramedic attempted to resuscitate one of them.

Witnesses indicated that a Palestinian youth managed to escape after opening fire on a settler vehicle in the middle of Hawara, directly injuring those inside.

A spokesman for the Israeli army said an armed Palestinian youth arrived in his car at the Einbus junction, in the Shamron Brigade area, and opened fire on a car passing in front of him.

After this heroic act, the large occupying force closed off the area of ​​operation, and spread out to chase the perpetrators who were thought to be two people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)