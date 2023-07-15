Palestinian Youth National Conference Emphasizes the Importance of the Role of Youth in the Struggle

Beirut, MINA – The Palestinian National Youth Conference emphasized in the opening of its activities on Friday in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, the importance of the role of youth in defending the Palestinian cause, as well as strengthening the struggle and political role of youth in various countries.

The conference organized by the Palestinian Youth Abroad network, with the participation of 150 people, from more than 10 countries.

The activity aims to “activate the role of youth in the national struggle, and to develop plans to coordinate joint action programs between home and abroad,” Quds Press reported.

The chairman of the Network of Palestinian Youth Abroad, Khaled Fahd, said the conference was organized in light of accelerating events taking place in Palestine, and to reinforce the leading role of Palestinian youth in confronting the Israeli occupation’s massive attacks on the Palestinian people.

“The wider participation of national youth elites from Lebanon and abroad confirms the commitment of Palestinian youth abroad to the Palestinian national cause, in particular affirming Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Palestine, the right of prisoners to freedom, and the right of Palestinian refugees to return to all Palestinian national territories,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lebanese MP Ziad Beydoun, in his speech on behalf of the sponsor of the conference, Muhammad Wissam Al-Murtada, emphasized, “Palestine remains the compass, and this conference will reflect the reality of the struggle in the occupied lands”.

Palestinian youth figure Munir Shafiq emphasized in his speech that the conflict against the Zionist occupation has entered a new phase, and it is the youth who are leading the confrontation.

The Palestinian Youth Network Abroad has been actively working to mobilize the potential of Palestinian youth in various countries in the world for their struggle for independence. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)