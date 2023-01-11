Palestinian Young Man Sustains to His Injuries By IOF Bullets East of Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Wednesday, January 11, 2022 the death of Palestinian citizens Ahmad Amer Abu Junaid, 21, from bullet wounds he sustained by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) after storming the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The ministry stated in a statement that the young Palestinian man, Abu Junaid, died after being shot in the head with live bullets, as he was transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in a critical condition, before announcing his death later.

A special occupation force invaded the camp and surrounded a house, as a result of which violent confrontations broke out.

The Israeli occupation soldiers fired live bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at the young Palestinian men during confrontations.

It’s noteworthy that Israeli occupation violence against Palestinians and their property and occur on a daily basis in the West Bank. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)