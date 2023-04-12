Select Language

Latest
-206 min. agoRamadan is The Month of Generosity
-194 min. agoUAE Interested in Investing Renewable Energy Development Projects in IKN
55 min. agoProphet’s Mosque Witnesses Higher Number of Visitors
58 min. agoPalestinian Rights Group Calls for ICC to Take Issue of Israel Crimes Seriously
1 hours agoIsrael Settlers Uproot 70 Olive Trees Near Nablus
Slideshow

Palestinian Rights Group Calls for ICC to Take Issue of Israel Crimes Seriously

People carry the body of 15-year-old Palestinian Mohammed Bilhan during his funeral after he was killed by Israeli forces during the raid at Aqabat Jaber camp in Jericho, West Bank on April 10, 2023 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]

West Bank, MINA – The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) on Monday called for the ICC Prosecutor to carry out a “serious” investigation into Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

This came one day after the Israeli occupation forces shot dead Palestinian minor Mohammad Awadat, 17, in the refugee camp of Aqabat Jabr in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, MEMO reported.

In a statement, the PCHR said: “The crime committed by the Israeli occupation in which a Palestinian child was killed and three others were wounded in Jericho came as part of the Israeli war crimes and crimes resulting in excessive use of force.

Defence for Children International –Palestine (DCIP) said in a report: “Israeli forces entered Aqbat Jabr refugee camp around 9:40 am that morning, and while withdrawing from the camp, fired live ammunition indiscriminately, striking Mohammad in his head, chest, abdomen and pelvis.”

It added: “A Palestinian Red Crescent Society ambulance transferred Mohammad to Jericho government hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 11:30 am.”

Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability programme director at DCIP, said: “Systemic impunity creates an ultra permissive context where Israeli forces know no bounds and routinely shoot to kill Palestinian children in circumstances where there is no imminent threat to life.”

He added: “Unlawful killings of Palestinian children have become the norm as Israeli forces become increasingly empowered to use intentional lethal force in situations that are not justified. In short, these are war crimes with no consequence.”

The PCHR called for the international community to immediately move and stop the Israeli occupation crimes and stop its policy of double-standards when dealing with Israeli crimes.

Awadat is the 18th Palestinian child killed by Israeli forces in 2023, according to DCIP.(T/R3/RE1

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news