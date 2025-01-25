SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours yang lalu

3 hours yang lalu

27 Views

Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Resistances freed four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza as part of a ceasefire deal, handing them over to Red Cross officials in Palestine Square in Gaza City on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

In return for the release of the four prisoners on Saturday, Israel is expected to free 200 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Ahead of the releases, hundreds of Hamas members, other Palestinian factions, including the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were also present.

A Red Cross representative and a Hamas fighter are seen signing documents ahead of the releases.

Also Read: Around 50,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hamas identified the four Israeli female soldiers as Karina Riev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag. The four hostages, who were wearing Israeli military uniforms, waved to the crowd as they were freed.

Later on Saturday, the Israeli occupation army confirmed that it had received the freed soldiers from the Red Cross, adding that they would undergo medical examinations.

“The four returned hostages are currently accompanied by IDF [Israeli army] special forces and ISA [security agency] forces as they return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo initial medical examinations,” the army said in a statement.

As part of the deal, Israeli forces are also expected to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor, allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in northern Gaza.

Also Read: Palestinian Fighters Treat Israeli Prisoners Humanely Based on Islamic Teachings

Israel is also expected to open the Rafah border crossing in the south to allow more humanitarian aid and other commercial supplies to enter. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Only 861 out of 1,200 Aid Trucks Reach Northern Gaza

Tagceasefire agreement Hamas Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers Israeli Captives

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers

  • 3 hours yang lalu
Palestine

Palestinian Fighters Treat Israeli Prisoners Humanely Based on Islamic Teachings

  • 9 hours yang lalu
Palestine

Hamas to Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers Under Ceasefire Deal

  • 13 hours yang lalu
Israel attack Al-Taba'een School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Bodies of 66 Palestinians Recovered from Rubble in Gaza amid Ceasefire Agreement 

  • Tuesday, 21 January 2025 - 17:23 WIB
Palestine

Despite Ceasefire, Israeli Sniper Kills Child in Southern Gaza

  • Tuesday, 21 January 2025 - 09:35 WIB
Freed Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Health Condition of Freed Palestinians Reflects Israel’s Barbarity

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 23:32 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 14:47 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 22:39 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Presence in West Bank, Jerusalem Illegal: UN Rapporteur

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 11:54 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Palestinians Prepare Tents for Families Returning to Northern Gaza after Ceasefire

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 10:56 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Only 861 out of 1,200 Aid Trucks Reach Northern Gaza

  • 11 hours yang lalu
Articles

Remembering Black January: A Tragic and yet Heroic Chapter in the History of Azerbaijan

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 15:08 WIB

Minanews Network

Masuk/Daftar

Klik Disini

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us