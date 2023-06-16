Palestinian Resistance, Islamic Jihad Identifies Israel’s Weaknesses

Tehran, MINA – Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Ziyad Al-Nakhalah said his movement and other Palestinian resistance factions had identified Israel’s weaknesses.

“We know how to fight it,” added Ziyad Al-Nakhalah as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Friday.

He conveyed this during his visit to Tehran along with other Islamic Jihad political leaders to meet with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

During the meeting, Al-Nakhalah expressed its appreciation for Iran’s “long standing” support to the Palestinian resistance movement.

Meanwhile, Khamenei congratulated Islamic Jihad on the latest fighting in Gaza some time ago.

“The condition of the Zionist entity has changed compared to 70 years ago. The Zionist leaders are right to be worried about the fear that the Zionist entity may not reach its 80th year,” Khamenei said.

A large delegation from the leadership of Islamic Jihad took part in the visit to Tehran. They will meet with other Iranian officials as part of regular communications between members of the Palestinian resistance axis. (T/RE1/P2)

