Palestinian Resistance in Jenin Attack Israeli Apache Helicopters

Jenin, MINA – The Israeli army announced that their Apache helicopter was hit by resistance while attacking the city of Jenin, northern occupied West Bank on Monday.

The Israeli military also reported that seven of their armored vehicles were damaged, MEMO reported.

The army said Apache helicopters were hit in the operation but were able to continue operating.

Earlier, Israeli troops backed by Apache helicopters killed five Palestinians, including a teenager and injured more than 90 others.

Hours of gunfire ensued between Israeli troops and Palestinian armed resistance, military officials said.

Reports also said eight Israeli army personnel were injured after being attacked during an operation in Jenin to arrest two suspected Palestinians.

This is the first time Israeli helicopters have been deployed in military operations in the occupied West Bank since 2002.

Hebrew Channel 12 said large amounts of explosives were used by Palestinians against Israeli troops in Jenin.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that four Palestinians were killed and 45 others injured by the Israeli army’s attack on Jenin. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)