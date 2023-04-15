Palestinian Resistance in Hebron Faces Attacks by Israeli Illegal Settlers

West Bank, MINA -The Palestinian resistance movement in Hebron faced attacks by Israeli settlers protected by the occupying forces on Saturday.

In addition, as quoted by the Shehab News Agency, the Israeli occupation army also raided several areas separately in the West Bank which were also faced by resistance fighters.

Protected by the occupation soldiers, settlers attacked residents in Haret Jaber in Hebron, while illegal settlers from Ma’on, near Al-Tawana village in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, pelted Palestinian vehicles with stones.

Meanwhile, the resistance fighters targeted the occupying forces near the DCO military checkpoint in Jericho, before they safely withdrew.

The occupation forces set up roadblocks at the Al-Auja junction, Al-Awjat Street in Jericho, and carried out searches of Palestinian vehicles.

In Tulkarm, resistance fighters targeted the Al-Taybeh checkpoint, south of the city.

The occupation forces also closed the road connecting Jerusalem and Ramallah from both directions, coinciding with shelling by the occupation soldiers in the Oyoun Al-Haramiya area, north of Ramallah.

Elsewhere, the occupying forces raided Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, while they arrested two youths near the entrance to the town of Beita, south of the city. One of them is Muhammad Jaradat (19), from the city of Anata, north of occupied Jerusalem, at one of the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The occupation forces also arrested Diaa Abu Teh, Faris Yassin, Tamer Khalifeh, Qusay Suleiman, Musa Tarshan, and Diaa Abu Dayyah, as they were leaving the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)