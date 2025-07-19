SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Resistance Factions Ready for Long-Term War Against Israel

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, has declared that Palestinian resistance factions are prepared for a prolonged war of attrition against the Israeli occupation, following the protracted military aggression in the Gaza Strip.

In his first recorded speech since March 6, Al-Qassam spokesperson Abu Obaida revealed on Friday, Palestinian fighters had made several attempts to abduct Israeli soldiers in recent weeks. However, some of these efforts failed because Israel employed a mass killing tactic against its own soldiers if they were suspected of being captured.

Abu Obaida alluded to the Israeli military’s use of the Hannibal Protocol, a procedure that permits the use of extensive force to prevent the abduction of soldiers, even if it endangers the soldiers’ own lives.

“Over these past months, hundreds of enemy soldiers have been killed and wounded. Thousands more have suffered psychological trauma, leading to an increase in suicide cases due to the brutality of the war and the fierce resistance they faced,” he stated.

Also Read: 40,000 Palestinians Pray Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Amidst Israeli Restrictions

He added that Al-Qassam fighters have learned various lessons from previous battles and are now implementing new and diverse tactics in confronting the occupation.

“After 21 months since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the Zionist-Nazi war against our people, we affirm that the resistance factions are fully prepared to continue a long-term war of attrition, whatever form the aggression takes.”

Abu Obaida also touched on the international community’s failure to halt the Israeli genocide in Gaza. “Israel would not dare commit these massacres in front of the world’s eyes and ears if not for impunity, the silence of the international community, and betrayal from some parties,” he asserted.

Regarding ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, he expressed full support for the Palestinian resistance negotiating delegation in indirect talks with Israel. He also accused the Netanyahu government of not prioritizing the release of Israeli captives because they are soldiers. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Ultra-Orthodox Parties Exit Netanyahu Government, Conscription Issue Sparks Crisis

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagPalestinian resistance war on Gaza

