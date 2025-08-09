Palestinian Prisoners Reportedly Tortured with Electric Shocks, Beatings in Israeli Jails

Ramallah, MINA – A Palestinian detainee rights organization has accused Israeli prison authorities of systematically torturing Palestinian prisoners through electric shocks, severe beatings, and psychological abuse, according to a report released Friday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs detailed disturbing conditions in Israel’s Gilboa Prison, where special forces allegedly conduct violent raids under the guise of inspections. Prisoners are reportedly handcuffed, dragged across wet floors, and electrocuted with stun guns, a method designed to intensify pain through their soaked clothing.

“These shocks are calculated to break them,” the commission stated, citing lawyer testimonies. “Some lose consciousness; others bleed from head wounds caused by metal parts of the stun devices.” Guards allegedly mocked detainees as they lay injured on the ground.

The report also highlighted severe food deprivation, with prisoners suffering rapid weight loss from minimal rations. In Ofer Prison near Ramallah, psychological torture tactics are reportedly escalating, aiming to “push detainees into mental collapse,” said commission head Raed Abu al-Hummus.

Over 10,800 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israel, including 450 children and 49 women, per the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society. Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed 1,013 Palestinians in the West Bank. []

