SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Prisoners Reportedly Tortured with Electric Shocks, Beatings in Israeli Jails

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 Views

341 documented cases of human rights violations in the West Bank and Gaza this year (Photo: MEMO)

Ramallah, MINA – A Palestinian detainee rights organization has accused Israeli prison authorities of systematically torturing Palestinian prisoners through electric shocks, severe beatings, and psychological abuse, according to a report released Friday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs detailed disturbing conditions in Israel’s Gilboa Prison, where special forces allegedly conduct violent raids under the guise of inspections. Prisoners are reportedly handcuffed, dragged across wet floors, and electrocuted with stun guns, a method designed to intensify pain through their soaked clothing.

“These shocks are calculated to break them,” the commission stated, citing lawyer testimonies. “Some lose consciousness; others bleed from head wounds caused by metal parts of the stun devices.” Guards allegedly mocked detainees as they lay injured on the ground.

The report also highlighted severe food deprivation, with prisoners suffering rapid weight loss from minimal rations. In Ofer Prison near Ramallah, psychological torture tactics are reportedly escalating, aiming to “push detainees into mental collapse,” said commission head Raed Abu al-Hummus.

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 61,300 as Israeli Offensive Enters Tenth Month

Over 10,800 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israel, including 450 children and 49 women, per the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society. Since October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have killed 1,013 Palestinians in the West Bank. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Civilians Waiting for Aid

Tagdetainee rights Gilboa Prison human rights violations International Court of Justice Israeli jails Israeli occupation Ofer prison Palestinian detainees Palestinian prisoners stun gun abuse Torture Allegations West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Palestinian Prisoners Reportedly Tortured with Electric Shocks, Beatings in Israeli Jails

  • 4 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Hostage Deal for Gaza Captives

  • 22 hours ago
Palestine

Slovenia Bans Imports from Israeli Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 07:32 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Four More Die of Starvation in Gaza as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 23:27 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Condemns Israeli Storming of Al-Aqsa as Declaration of War

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Palestine

Israel Bans Palestinian Mufti from Al-Aqsa Mosque for Six Months

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Slovenia Bans Imports from Israeli Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 07:32 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Reports Continued Decline in Child Marriage Rates

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Israeli Illegal Settler Attack on Gaza-Bound Aid Trucks

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya Stranded on Border Island After Being Expelled by Arakan Army

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 21:51 WIB
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Over 500 Schools Sheltering Displaced Bombed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Indonesia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir (photo: Website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 13:04 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us