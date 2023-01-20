Palestinian President Urges US to Intervene to Stop Israeli Government’s Extremist Measures

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged today the US administration to intervene to stop the far-right Israeli government’s extremist measures and racist agenda before it is too late.

The President’s call was made during a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, where he briefed the latter on the latest developments in Palestine, including the destructive measures taken by the new Israeli government with the aim of destroying the two-state solution and the chances of peace and stability in the region, WAFA reported.

President Abbas warned of the danger of the Israeli measures and their repercussions, calling on the US administration to intervene immediately before it is too late to stop these unilateral measures, including settlements, daily killings, the raids into Palestinian cities and towns, and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Christian and Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem.

The President stressed the importance of the US administration fulfilling its commitments to preserve the two-state solution, stop Israeli settlement activity, preserve the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem, reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem, reopen the PLO office in Washington and stop the unilateral Israeli measures.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)