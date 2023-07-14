Palestinian President: Jenin is an Icon of Struggle, Fortitude and Challenge

Jenin, MINA – Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas said, Jenin refugee camp is an icon of struggle, fortitude and challenge, which survived aggression by making sacrifices, martyrdom, being captured and injured for the sake of the Motherland.

And he added in a speech delivered to the crowds that had gathered to receive him at the Jenin camp: “We have come today to continue rebuilding the camp and the town, to make it what it was before and better.” This was quoted from the page of the Union of OIC News Agency on Friday.

“We have not and will not forget the Nablus, Jabal al-Nar camps and all the camps in the homeland, and we will not forget Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Palestine,” he added.

“We will remain firm in our land, we will not leave, we will not accept aggression from anyone, and we will remain patient, until God inherits the land and the people on it,” said Abbas.

Abbas visited Jenin City on Wednesday .He flew to Jenin by helicopter via Jordan for the first time since 2005.

This visit comes after the end of the Israeli occupation attack on the city of Jenin and its camp, which resulted in the death of 12 Palestinians, including children, and injured 140 others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)