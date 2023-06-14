Palestinian President Hold Talks with His Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping

Beijing, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks today with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, during which they discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian cause as well as the efforts exerted politically and diplomatically to muster international support for the State of Palestine to obtain full membership in the United Nations and to issue an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the legality, form and eligibility of the system that was established by Israel, the occupying and apartheid state, on the land of Palestine.

The President briefed his Chinese counterpart on the ongoing Israeli occupation’s violations against the Palestinian people, and the unilateral Israeli measures represented in the intensification of settlements, daily killings, the desecration of Christian and Islamic sanctities in Jerusalem, the disavowal of the signed agreements, and the piracy of Palestinian tax funds, WAFA reported.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance the historical bilateral relations between their two countries in all fields for the benefit of their two friendly peoples, and they exchanged views on the latest developments in the Palestinian cause and regional and international issues of common concern.

President Abbas affirmed his pride in the strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, 35 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.

He reaffirmed that the State of Palestine will continue to adhere firmly to the principle of One China, actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, and continue to enhance cooperation with China in all fields, expressing his confidence that China will continue to provide political and economic support to enhance the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

The President expressed his thanks and appreciation for the political support provided by China to the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and achieve their freedom and independence.

The meeting was attended by Member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Palestine Investment Fund Mohammad Mustafa, Chief Justice of Palestine, Advisor to the President for Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations Mahmoud al-Habbash, Advisor to the President for Diplomatic Affairs Majdi Khalidi, and Palestine’s Ambassador to China Fariz Mahdawi.

An official reception ceremony was held for President Abbas during which the Palestinian and Chinese national anthems were played and the two leaders inspected the honor guards.

President Abbas arrived yesterday in the People’s Republic of China on a three-day official state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jiping.

During the visit, the President will meet with a number of senior Chinese officials, and a number of agreements will be signed between the two countries.(T/R3/RE1)

