Palestinian President Concludes Visit to Jenin with a Promise to Rebuild what Israel has Destroyed

Jenin, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas completed this after his visit to Jenin and its refugee camp where he arrived earlier today, on Wednesday to inspect the damage caused by two days of brutal Israeli military assault last week and to reassure the Palestinian people there that they are not alone in their steadfastness and rebuilding their city.

Speaking to hundreds of people who gathered to greet him in Jenin refugee camp where he went after laying a wreath at the grave of the 12 people killed in the Israeli assault, President Abbas described Jenin refugee camp as “an icon of struggle, steadfastness and challenge.”

According to WAFA, Abbas said, “We came today to follow up on the rebuilding of the camp and the city, to make them as they were and better.”

The President said, “We will remain steadfast in our land, we will not leave, we will not accept aggression from anyone, and we will remain patient,” adding, “We came to say that we are one authority, one state, one law, and one security and stability, and we will cut off the hand that will tamper with the unity and security of our people.”

He added, “Everyone works for unity and strengthening the steadfastness of our people on their land until we liberate our entire homeland, and build our independent state with Jerusalem as its capital so that this homeland will be open to all and the 14 million Palestinians will return to it.”

The President thanked everyone who contributed to the reconstruction of Jenin and its refugee camp, especially Algeria and the United Arab Emirates, expressing hope that others would provide support to complete the reconstruction.

After concluding the visit to the refugee camp, President Abbas met with the heads of Palestinian security in Jenin before getting back on the helicopter that brought him to Jenin on his way back to Ramallah.

Upon his arrival in Jenin, he was met by Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, a delegation of ministers, as well as heads of security and officials in the northern West Bank city.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)