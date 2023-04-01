Palestinian Presidency: Israeli Escalation in Al-Aqsa Mosque Could Lead to an Explosion in the Situation

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian presidency said early this morning that the Israeli escalation in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, one of the holiest Muslim sites, could lead to an explosion in the situation on the ground, WAFA reported.

The official presidential spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, warned in a statement against what he described as “the dangerous escalation” by the Israeli occupation authorities last night at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the police assault on people in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“This fabricated Israeli escalation aims mainly to escalate tensions and drag matters into the square of violence during the holy month (of Ramadan), particularly after the large numbers of people who congregated to the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform the Friday prayer,” he said.

Abu Rudeineh held the Israeli occupation authorities responsible for these provocations, and called on everyone, especially the US administration, to intervene and put pressure on the occupation government to stop its crimes and attacks before it is too late.

Around 250,000 people attended the second Friday of Ramadan prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, arriving from all over the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and from inside Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian man from Israel around midnight at one of the gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, which increased tension in the holy city.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)