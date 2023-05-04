Palestinian PM Slams Israel’s Killing of Three Palestinians in Nablus

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh Thursday slammed Israel’s killing of three Palestinians in the Old Town of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, holding the Israeli government responsibile for these crimes against Palestinian people.

Shtayyeh said that the Israeli crimes ‘don’t stop until they start again in a more terrifying and deadly way, by targeting children, women, and the elderly, WAFA reported.

The PM called on the international community to unify standards and hold Israel accountable for its horrific crimes and continuous violations against Palestinian people.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)