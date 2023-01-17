Palestinian PM Asks International Community to Open Eyes and See Israel’s Crimes

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister (PM) Mohammad Shtayyeh asked the international community to open their eyes and see the crimes that Israel commits every day in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The Israeli occupation army and settlers will continue their crimes against the Palestinian people in all cities and refugee camps as long as they remain free from accountability and punishment,” Shtayyeh said at the opening of his weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah on Monday, as quoted by Wafa.

He called on Israel’s “protectors” at the United Nations and international platforms “to open their eyes and hearts to see Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

Shtayyeh also criticized the Israeli parliament’s approval of racial discrimination laws with the aim of perpetuating the occupation, annexation and delegitimizing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

“The racist emergency law, which aims to annex the West Bank, as well as the law passed at first reading calling for the revocation of citizenship and residency of Palestinian activists violates international conventions and the charter of human rights,” he said.

He condemned the efforts of the new Israeli government to hand over most of the Palestinian land in the West Bank to the settlers and seize 70 houses and shops in the old city of Hebron as part of Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

