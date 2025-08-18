Palestinian PM Announces Interim Governance Plan for Post-Ceasefire Gaza

Cairo, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa revealed plans on Monday for an interim governance committee to oversee the Gaza Strip following a ceasefire agreement.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at the Rafah border crossing, Mustafa emphasized that Gaza remains an integral part of the Palestinian state.

“The Gaza Management Committee will operate under the authority of the Palestinian government as the sole legitimate executive body,” Mustafa stated, rejecting any external attempts to impose alternative governance structures.

He condemned Israel’s continued closure of the Rafah crossing as a deliberate strategy to starve Palestinians into displacement.

Also Read: Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Death Toll Exceeds 62,000

The announcement comes amid Israel’s ongoing military aggression, which has killed over 61,900 Gazans since October 2023 and pushed the territory to the brink of famine.

Mustafa confirmed coordination with Egypt for a postwar reconstruction conference, while criticizing Israel’s approved plan to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with the forced displacement of Gaza City’s remaining residents.

The proposed Israeli occupation strategy involves surrounding Gaza City, conducting neighborhood raids, and subsequently targeting central Gaza’s refugee camps, many already reduced to rubble.

These developments unfold as Israeli leaders face ICC arrest warrants for war crimes and ongoing ICJ genocide proceedings. []

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill Eight Palestinians in Gaza, Including Child

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)