SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian PM Announces Interim Governance Plan for Post-Ceasefire Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

3 Views

Mohammad Mustafa, chairman of PIF’s Board of Directors, speaking at the ceremony.

Cairo, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa revealed plans on Monday for an interim governance committee to oversee the Gaza Strip following a ceasefire agreement.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at the Rafah border crossing, Mustafa emphasized that Gaza remains an integral part of the Palestinian state.

“The Gaza Management Committee will operate under the authority of the Palestinian government as the sole legitimate executive body,” Mustafa stated, rejecting any external attempts to impose alternative governance structures.

He condemned Israel’s continued closure of the Rafah crossing as a deliberate strategy to starve Palestinians into displacement.

Also Read: Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Death Toll Exceeds 62,000

The announcement comes amid Israel’s ongoing military aggression, which has killed over 61,900 Gazans since October 2023 and pushed the territory to the brink of famine.

Mustafa confirmed coordination with Egypt for a postwar reconstruction conference, while criticizing Israel’s approved plan to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with the forced displacement of Gaza City’s remaining residents.

The proposed Israeli occupation strategy involves surrounding Gaza City, conducting neighborhood raids, and subsequently targeting central Gaza’s refugee camps, many already reduced to rubble.

These developments unfold as Israeli leaders face ICC arrest warrants for war crimes and ongoing ICJ genocide proceedings. []

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill Eight Palestinians in Gaza, Including Child

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza governance humanitarian crisis international law Israeli occupation Middle East conflict Palestinian Authority Palestinian statehood postwar reconstruction Rafah crossing war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Death Toll Exceeds 62,000

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian PM Announces Interim Governance Plan for Post-Ceasefire Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Eight Palestinians in Gaza, Including Child

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli tanks (photo: video grab)
Palestine

Israeli Chief of Staff Formally Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City

  • 9 hours ago
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Seven Die in Gaza from Starvation and Malnutrition in 24 Hours

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 17:28 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 08:47 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Aims for Two Million Marriage Registrations in 2025

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Indonesia

National Library: Indonesians Read Just Six Books Per Year

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 21:27 WIB
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

First Round of Putin-Trump Talks on Ukraine Settlement Concludes in Alaska

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB
International

Saudi Arabia Condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan as Violation of International Law

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 11:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 07:23 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us