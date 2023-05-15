Palestinian Muay Thai Wins Gold Medal at World Championships in Thailand

Select Language

Bangkok, MINA – The Palestine Muay Thai Federation won the gold medal for the second time in a row and three bronze medals at the 2023 Muay Thai World Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

As quoted from Wafa on Monday, the Palestine Muay Thai Federation participated in the Men’s Muay Thai Championship with a delegation consisting of 11 people.

Setting a precedent for the first in Palestinian history, athlete Ahmed Hilal won the gold medal for the second year in a row at the 86 class world championships, after a fierce battle with his American opponent.

Other athletes, Amir Al-Amleh, Dana Akef and Abdel-Hafez Mustafa also won bronze medals after fighting more than two times. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

