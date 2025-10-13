Palestinian Journalist Saleh al-Jaafrawi Killed in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian journalist Saleh al-Jaafrawi was reported killed after being shot in southern Gaza City on Sunday. Local sources indicated that he was targeted by an armed group allegedly collaborating with the Israeli occupation forces.

The incident occurred while al-Jaafrawi was covering the aftermath of the latest Israeli attacks. He was widely recognized as a prominent voice documenting the suffering of Palestinians and calling for global solidarity.

International journalist organizations strongly condemned the killing. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) reported that more than 222 Palestinian journalists have been killed over the past two years, making Gaza “the largest graveyard for journalists in modern history.”

Al-Jaafrawi’s death once again highlights the extreme risks faced by Palestinian journalists, who remain the primary witnesses to events on the ground amid restricted access for foreign media in the Gaza Strip.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)