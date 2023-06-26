Palestinian Human Rights Committee Complains Israel to ICC Court

Gaza, MINA – The head of the Committee on Human Rights (HAM) at the Palestinian Legislative Council, Huda Naim, said that his institution is scheduled to report Israeli occupation war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday.

“We are fighting against colonialism and criminal acts through all lines and fields, including through international law as the most important thing,” said Naim. Quds Press reports.

It is scheduled that it will assign a French lawyer, Gilles Duvier, to file a complaint with the ICC, related to the war crimes of the occupation, as a result of the 17-year siege of the Gaza Strip.

Naim explained that the efforts to the ICC were made as part of legal diplomatic and parliamentary efforts undertaken by the Legislative Council, to criminalize the Israeli occupation for its gross violations against the Palestinian people, especially the crime of blockade, and flagrant violations of international law and charters.

“We need to make every effort to amplify the Palestinian narrative, expose the fascist occupation and expose its crimes to international public opinion,” he said.

He indicated that the deputies, in their capacity as representatives of the Palestinian people, filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court regarding the blockade crimes, as war crimes and crimes against humanity, in accordance with the Rome Statute.

“We demand that the occupation compensates for the heavy losses caused by the blockade, which are documented by international human rights organizations,” he continued.

He added that the occupation exerts pressure and blackmail on international justice centers to avoid accountability and punishment.

More than two million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, in very poor economic and living conditions, due to the continuous Israeli blockade for 17 years. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)