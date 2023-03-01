Palestinian Foreign Ministry Denies Recruitment of Palestinian Refugees from Lebanon to the War in Ukraine

Ramallah, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine has denied that Palestinian refugees from Lebanon are involved in the war in Ukraine.

The Ministry said in a statement that some media outlets are involved in circulating false news on recruitment of Palestinian refugees from Lebanon to the war in Ukraine, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs unequivocally affirms that this news is baseless. It stresses that the Palestinian people have their own cause and that Palestinians are not party to any other war or conflict elsewhere in the world.

“Our hope is for peaceful solutions to global conflicts and that the peoples of the world will enjoy peace, security and prosperity,” said a statement.(T/R3/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)