Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian Football Team Plays Historic Friendly in Spain Amid Solidarity Display

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Palestinian Football Team Plays Historic Friendly in Spain Amid Solidarity Display (photo: Wafa)
Palestinian Football Team Plays Historic Friendly in Spain Amid Solidarity Display (photo: Wafa)

Madrid, MINA – In a landmark moment for Palestinian sports, the national football team played its first-ever match on European soil in a friendly against the Basque team at Bilbao’s San Mamés Stadium.

The event, attended by 50,000 spectators, transformed into a powerful demonstration of international solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Fans filled the stadium with pro-Palestine chants, waved Palestinian flags, and displayed banners, including one honoring Suleiman Al-Obeid, the former team captain killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Before kickoff, Palestinian players posed with a “Stop the Genocide” banner, reflecting the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Although the Basque team won 3-0, the match served as a poignant symbol of Palestinian resilience and global support.

Also Read: US Special Envoy to Meet with Hamas Official

The historic game highlighted how sports can transcend competition to become a platform for human rights advocacy, drawing attention to Palestinian suffering while celebrating their unwavering spirit.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: German Opposition Party Urges End to the Suppression of Pro-Palestinian Movement

TagBasque country football humanitarian crisis international support Palestine San Mamés Stadium solidarity sports diplomacy Stop the Genocide Suleiman Al-Obeid

News Channel

About Us