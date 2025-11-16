Palestinian Football Team Plays Historic Friendly in Spain Amid Solidarity Display

Madrid, MINA – In a landmark moment for Palestinian sports, the national football team played its first-ever match on European soil in a friendly against the Basque team at Bilbao’s San Mamés Stadium.

The event, attended by 50,000 spectators, transformed into a powerful demonstration of international solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Fans filled the stadium with pro-Palestine chants, waved Palestinian flags, and displayed banners, including one honoring Suleiman Al-Obeid, the former team captain killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Before kickoff, Palestinian players posed with a “Stop the Genocide” banner, reflecting the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Although the Basque team won 3-0, the match served as a poignant symbol of Palestinian resilience and global support.

The historic game highlighted how sports can transcend competition to become a platform for human rights advocacy, drawing attention to Palestinian suffering while celebrating their unwavering spirit.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

