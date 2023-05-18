Palestinian Flags Parade in Jenin Rejects Israeli Flags March

Jenin, MINA – In the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday evening, a Palestinian flag march was held in support of occupied Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque and as a rejection of the march of Israeli occupation flags.

As quoted by Quds Press on Friday, Palestinian flag marches toured the city streets with angry chants and calls to throw off the hands of resistance in the West Bank in the face of attacks by Israeli settlers and the occupation.

Palestinian youths raise the Palestinian flag at the entrance to the Jenin camp, coinciding with the “Israeli Flags March” in occupied Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, the Israeli flags march started from the Bab Al-Amoud neighborhood towards the Al-Maghariba neighborhood of the occupied Jerusalem city, with the participation of ministers and representatives of the occupying Knesset.

The occupation authorities announced security and military measures to protect the “flags march” organized by extreme right-wing groups on the anniversary of Israel’s occupation and annexation of east Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)