Palestinian Figure Delivers Special Message to President Prabowo, Reject Gaza Displacement

Jakarta, MINA – Palestinian national figure Dr. Mustafa Al-Bargouti has delivered a special message to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, urging him to remain consistent in supporting the Palestinian struggle amid Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In his statement on Tuesday, Al-Bargouti emphasized several key points for Indonesia to consider in responding to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

First, he called on Indonesia to reject any forced displacement of Gaza residents under any pretext, including humanitarian reasons.

“Indonesia must not be deceived by so-called humanitarian justifications. Palestinians do not want to be expelled from their homeland,” he said.

Also Read: Maemuna Center-UIN Ar-Raniry Signed MoU for Construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza

According to Al-Bargouti, mass evacuation would only repeat the 1948 Nakba tragedy, when millions of Palestinians were expelled from their land and remain unable to return.

Second, he stressed that Indonesians must firmly oppose all forms of normalization with Israel. He rejected the idea of people-to-people dialogue with Israeli leaders.

“We are forbidden to dialogue with the devil,” he said, warning that Israel often uses dialogue as a tool of propaganda.

Third, he urged Indonesia not to establish any ties with Israel, whether in trade or military cooperation. Instead, he called for Indonesia to push for sanctions against Israel for its crimes.

Also Read: Jakarta Police Arrest NGO Figures Over Alleged Role in Violent Protests

“Israel has violated international law, ignored human rights, and committed genocide and other war crimes,” he stated.

Fourth, he called for Indonesian assistance to remain focused on helping Palestinians stay in their homeland.

He said international diplomacy, humanitarian aid, and medical support are far more beneficial than evacuation.

Dr. Mustafa Al-Bargouti is a Palestinian doctor, activist, and politician born in Jerusalem in 1954. He is the President of the Palestinian National Initiative and a well-known advocate of non-violent civil resistance.

Also Read: Mustafa Al-Barghouti: Evacuating Gaza is an Israeli-US Ploy to Expel Palestinians

He also founded the Union of Palestinian Medical Relief Committees (UPMRC), which provides medical services in occupied territories. With decades of experience in medicine and politics, Al-Bargouti is regarded as one of the prominent voices of the Palestinian people on the international stage.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has launched a massive military assault on the Gaza Strip, killing tens of thousands of civilians, mostly women and children. Israel’s full blockade has caused severe shortages of food, medicine, electricity, and clean water. International pressure is urgently needed to halt the aggression and ensure unimpeded humanitarian access. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru